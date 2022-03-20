Warmer Temps Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday will be the first official day of spring! Temperatures will reflect that as we get into the upper 50s. Enjoy it, because big changes move in for the week ahead with clouds returning as early as Sunday night.

A warm front moves through Monday with scattered showers, but not a washout. Temperatures will remain mild and into the lower 60s. Better chances of rain arrive Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side.

Colder air rushes in Wednesday and Thursday as a low-pressure system passes to our south. This will bring additional rounds of moisture, but this time they could mix in with snow. Stay tuned for any details on potential accumulation as we move through the week.

