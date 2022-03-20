Advertisement

Warmer Temps Today

Spring Arrives
Spring Starts
Spring Starts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday will be the first official day of spring! Temperatures will reflect that as we get into the upper 50s. Enjoy it, because big changes move in for the week ahead with clouds returning as early as Sunday night.

A warm front moves through Monday with scattered showers, but not a washout. Temperatures will remain mild and into the lower 60s. Better chances of rain arrive Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side.

Colder air rushes in Wednesday and Thursday as a low-pressure system passes to our south. This will bring additional rounds of moisture, but this time they could mix in with snow. Stay tuned for any details on potential accumulation as we move through the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Road Conditions
Wintry Start To Weekend
Snow Totals
Wintry Night Ahead
Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow Likely to the North
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Day