Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims

A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - City officials in Waukesha have created a memorial within City Hall to the six people who were killed when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade last November.

WTMJ-AM reports that city officials hung paintings of the six people by artist Joanne Bowring on the wall in City Hall. A commission plans to meet March 31 to discuss a permanent memorial.

Prosecutors have accused Darrell Brooks Jr. of driving his SUV through the parade, killing the six people and injuring dozens more. He faces more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts.

Any potential motive remains unclear. 

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

