Badgers’ Chryst says he never spoke directly to Williams

UW Badgers head coach Paul Chryst
UW Badgers head coach Paul Chryst(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he never personally spoke with Caleb Williams when the former Oklahoma quarterback was considering potential transfer destinations before choosing Southern California.

Chryst added that he did keep incumbent quarterback Graham Mertz informed about the situation as Williams was making his decision.

Wisconsin was linked as a possible landing spot for Williams thanks in part to his relationship with new Badgers offensive coordinator Bobby Engram Williams and Engram’s son, Wisconsin receiver Dean Engram, were teammates at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

