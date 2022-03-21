Badgers fans react to 54-49 loss in the tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers’ run in the NCAA Tournament is over following a 54-49 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

The arena was again filled primarily with Badgers fans Sunday night, loudly supporting their squad in a close game with the Cyclones.

As fans streamed into Deer District, some remained positive about the season, despite the fresh sting of a loss.

“I think it was above expectations, to be ranked in the top 10 at one point in the season is pretty important for a team that wasn’t expected to win, you know as many as they did, but still a Badger fan,” said Tom Perdzock.

The day for Badgers fans began at The Mecca, with a pep rally at 3:15. The Wisconsin Band and spirit squad performed to a packed house and Deer District packed with fans.

