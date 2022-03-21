Advertisement

Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County

About 100 cattle died in the fire early Sunday morning near Alma, Wis.
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near Alma, Wis.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LINCOLN (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A barn fire Sunday morning in rural Buffalo County killed about 100 cattle, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders were called to a report of a barn fire on County Highway N in the Town of Lincoln about five miles east of Alma at 2:38 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Over a dozen fire departments on the scene worked for nearly five hours to contain the fire, but the barn and nearby buildings weren’t able to be saved, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department. About 100 cattle died due to the fire. No people were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were fire departments from Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Trempealeau and Wabasha counties, Western Buffalo County Ambulance, Scenic Valley Ambulance and Mondovi Ambulance.

A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near Alma, Wis.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near Alma, Wis.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Gigi's Playhouse is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.
Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Syndrome Day
Madison Ballet prepares for 40th anniversary season finale
Madison Ballet prepares for 40th anniversary finale
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison updates COVID-19 visitor policy
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
What to know about filing taxes for 2022