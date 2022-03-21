Becoming Mostly Sunny and Mild Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very mild conditions are expected today, but rain will make its way in for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Low pressure is developing over the far southern Plains today. This low will track toward the mid-Mississippi Valley over the next 36 hours and then pass by to the south of here on Wednesday. A surge of moisture northward will lead to rain developing in southern Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. Periods of rain will then be seen though Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Mild temperatures are expected today. Rain will be likely through the middle of the week. (wmtv)

High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. By tomorrow cooler air will begin to work its way back into the region. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 50s and by Wednesday, highs will only reach the middle 40s. Lots of Sunshine returns for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 67. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely late. Low: 45. Wind: SE 5.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 51.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 44.

