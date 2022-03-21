Chase through Janesville neighborhoods lands suspect in jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman’s report that she had been attacked and taken against her will early Monday morning led to a chase through the residential streets of southwest Janesville, the police department reported.

According to its advisory, the woman called police around 3 a.m. saying the suspect had assaulted her and just fled from the scene, in the 3900 block of Milton Ave., right off the I-39/90 interchange. Officers were also told the suspect was armed and had taken narcotics.

Police caught up to the suspect near the intersection of Center Ave. and Joliet St. and after initially stopping in the middle of the road, the driver allegedly took off again. The chase wound through Janesville neighborhoods, police report, with the driver allegedly crashing into one of the police cruisers while trying to escape.

Eventually, the vehicle went off the road in the 1800 block of Waterford Drive, according to police and the suspect was taken into custody. The individual was booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of OWI, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Fleeing. The police department indicated the incident remains under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

The police report noted the officer involved in the collision was not injured and the vehicle only suffered minor damage.

