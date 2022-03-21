Gas prices finally fall in Madison and across Wisconsin, GasBuddy reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers got a little bit of a break at the pump over the past week. Unfortunately, the recent drop does not come close to erasing the pounding their wallets have taken since last month.

The latest weekly GasBuddy report shows prices dropped 12.1 cents per gallon since last Monday. The falloff comes after prices held flat last week. Unfortunately, a week of what would typically be a notable decline and a week of stable prices do not come close to making up for the previous two-weeks’ much larger swings the other way. Putting them all together, a gallon of gas costs 71.5 cents more than it did at than this time last month.

GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan noted the decrease was the first one in the past 12 weeks. He predicted prices could keep going down this week. However, he also cautioned gas prices are still vulnerable to COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and global supply and demand shifts.

“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” he said. De Haan added the current high prices, reaching nearly $6 per gallon in California, have not significantly curbed demand, especially with spring break getting underway.

On Sunday, GasBuddy found wide gaps in prices at Madison gas stations. At one point, it found a station charging as much at $4.59 per gallon, matching the highest price found in the state. On the other hand, another station was charging $3.59 per gallon, meaning that over the course of the week, researchers saw a gap of a full dollar between the cheapest and the most expensive fuel.

Two weeks ago, as prices in the Wisconsin capital soared 54.3 cents over the previous week, on the final day before that Monday’s report, GasBuddy only found a 50-cent difference between the most expensive and cheapest gas in the city.

Other nearby cities showed price drops akin to Madison. Drivers in Milwaukee saw an eight-cent decrease, leaving the average price three cents higher than Madison, while Appleton’s 15-cent fall put its price nine-cents lower. Head across the state line to Rockford and driver’s are shelling out a full 50-cents more.

