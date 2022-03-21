Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Syndrome Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gigi’s Playhouse is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. It’s part of a global event to raise awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy and support the well-being of those living with Down syndrome.

The day, March 21, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Gigi’s Playhouse Site Director Kelly Antonson says the site in Madison serves over 330 families.

“I get to be inspired every single day,” said Antonson. “Every single day, there is something to celebrate here.”

On World Down Syndrome Day, Magnum Opus Ballet will host an in-person dance class at the Playhouse for teens and adults.

Antonson says making a return to live programming after several months of virtual services has made such a difference.

“Being able to have any sort of program available is so impactful for our families because not only is it free, but it means that we’re able to provide opportunities that some of these people may never have.”

Gigi’s Playhouse is encouraging people to take The Pledge of Acceptance.

