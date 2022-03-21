Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards over $86 million to state chambers of commerce, nonprofits

More than $9 million of the funds will go to Madison-area chambers of commerce and nonprofits.
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that over $86 million has been granted to small businesses in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including more than $9 million for Madison-area chambers of commerce.

Of the funds, $57.6 million were awarded through the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to chambers of commerce and nonprofits that provide assistance to small businesses.

This includes the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane Co. (over $3.3 million), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (over $3.3 million), Center for Community Stewardship (over $1 million) and Collaboration for Good ($991,900).

The grants will help these agencies and 20 others across the state continue to support their work in areas such as coaching and mentoring, technical assistance, digital literacy and financial aid.

“By supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs, these grant programs will ensure job growth, stronger communities, and a brighter, more equitable future for Wisconsin,” Evers said.

The other $28.8 million will help nine institutions continue to create economic and business growth in their communities. Evers explained these grants were awarded through the Diverse Business Investment Grant Program.

