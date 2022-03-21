Advertisement

Greg Gard named finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year

Gard is one of four finalists for the award.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of a second-round NCAA college...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Iowa State Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard has been named a finalist for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award. If selected, Gard would become the first men’s coach at Wisconsin to earn the honor.

Gard is a finalist among Texas Tech’s Mark Adams, Providence’s Ed Cooley and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd.

Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season, it’s his second time to earn the honor in the last three seasons. Gard helped lead a Badger basketball team that was picked to finish 10th overall in the Big Ten to a regular season conference title, as well as advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite finalist between Tuesday, March 22 through Tuesday, March 29. The fan vote will count for five percent of the overall final vote.

