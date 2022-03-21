Greg Gard named finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard has been named a finalist for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award. If selected, Gard would become the first men’s coach at Wisconsin to earn the honor.

Gard is a finalist among Texas Tech’s Mark Adams, Providence’s Ed Cooley and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd.

Congrats to Coach Gard on being named 1 of 4 finalists for @NaismithTrophy National Coach of the Year award 👏#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/bQTNqiBJD5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 21, 2022

Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season, it’s his second time to earn the honor in the last three seasons. Gard helped lead a Badger basketball team that was picked to finish 10th overall in the Big Ten to a regular season conference title, as well as advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite finalist between Tuesday, March 22 through Tuesday, March 29. The fan vote will count for five percent of the overall final vote.

