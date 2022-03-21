Advertisement

Madison Ballet prepares for 40th anniversary finale

The program displays work from two nationally recognized choreographers of color.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the 40th Anniversary Finale for Madison Ballet, featuring a program that premieres work by two nationally regarded choreographers of color.

Choreographer Ja’ Malik was announced Sunday as the new artistic director of Madison Ballet and joined NBC15s Leigh Mills to discuss his new role and the program.

Madison Ballet’s Turning Pointe runs from March 25 to April 3.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Gigi's Playhouse is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.
Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Syndrome Day
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison updates COVID-19 visitor policy
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
What to know about filing taxes for 2022