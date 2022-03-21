Madison Ballet prepares for 40th anniversary finale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the 40th Anniversary Finale for Madison Ballet, featuring a program that premieres work by two nationally regarded choreographers of color.

Choreographer Ja’ Malik was announced Sunday as the new artistic director of Madison Ballet and joined NBC15s Leigh Mills to discuss his new role and the program.

Madison Ballet’s Turning Pointe runs from March 25 to April 3.

