Madison residents can start in-person absentee ballot voting Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In-person absentee ballot voting begins Tuesday for Madison residents, the city clerk’s office reminded Monday.

Voters will need to bring an acceptable photo ID in order to vote. If they need to update their name, address or register for the first time, Madisonians will need to bring a proof of residence document too.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are typically the most common forms of ID brought to the polls, but military or student ID cards are also acceptable. The agency has a full list of what meets the requirements on its website.

Those who need to get their first Wisconsin ID will need to bring documentation, such as a birth certificate, to the DMV in order to get one.

WisDOT also told voters that a REAL ID card is not required to vote at this time.

Madison voters who requested an absentee ballot in the mail can turn in their completed form to an in-person absentee voting site during the location’s hours (See below).

The ballot will be brought to the city Clerk’s Office in a courier bag with a tamper-evident seal at the end of the voting shift for each day. The City Clerk noted a unique serial number on the seal will be documented, as well as the number of absentee ballots in the bag.

The Madison clerk’s office added that there is no voter registration allowed on Saturday, April 2 due to state law.

Locations:

City Clerk’s Office: 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Room 103

10 am – 7 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & April 2

Warner Park Community Recreation Center: 1625 Northport Dr.

11 am – 6 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd.

11 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

Goodman South Madison Library: 2222 S. Park St.

11 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

Hawthorne Library: 2707 E. Washington Ave.

11 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd.

11 am – 6 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Rd.

11 am – 6 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11 am – 4 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2

East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Ct.

11 am – 4 pm Tuesday – Friday, Mar. 22 – 25

Madison College - Truax Campus 1701 Wright St.

11 am – 2 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

Madison College - Goodman South Campus 2429 Perry St.

11 am – 2 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

Edgewood College 1000 Edgewood College Dr.

11 am – 2 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

UW-Madison Memorial Union 800 Langdon St.

11 am – 4 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

UW-Madison Union South 1308 W. Dayton St.

11 am – 4 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

