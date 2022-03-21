New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department outlined the events that occurred when six teens were taken into custody for allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle Friday on the Beltline, causing major delays for travelers.

According to an incident report, officers were told around 3:30 p.m. that a vehicle reported stolen out of Sun Prairie was spotted near the intersection of Schroeder Road and South Whitney Way. The driver of the vehicle sped away after spotting officers, police alleged.

Officers were able to use a security app from the vehicle to get updates on its location and the car crashed into another vehicle on the Madison Beltline near Monona Drive. The six teens then ran from the vehicle, jumped a median and ran into the westbound lanes.

Police stated that it took five of the teens into custody, while a sixth teen jumped off the Yahara Area Bridge and into the marsh below.

Officers noted the inclement weather conditions made it a priority for them to search for the 14-year-old. The Madison Fire Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office provided boats and thermal imaging services to aid in the search.

Police say after the boy was in the marsh for more than 90 minutes, he was found and placed into a squad car before being taken to a hospital. He was later taken to a Juvenile Reception Center after being accused of being a party to the crime of operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting arrest.

Two other boys, ages 15 and 16, were taken to a Juvenile Reception Center for alleged party to a crime of operating a motor vehicle without consent and obstructing.

Police accused the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, of operating a motor vehicle without consent, obstructing and a hit-and-run citation. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Two 17-year-olds were also taken to the Dane County Jail for alleged party to a crime of operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting arrest.

The ongoing search caused major delays for rush hour drivers who were heading east on Hwy. 12/18, near the Monona Drive interchange. Both MPD warned and WisDOT traffic cams showed traffic backing up on the Beltline as people navigated the bottleneck.

