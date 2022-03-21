Packers officially re-sign CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan re-signs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make it official. The team is re-signing cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan.

“In a short period of time, Rasul made a huge impact on the Packers with his professionalism and on-field performance,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. “We are excited that he is returning to Green Bay and look forward to his contributions to the team both on the field and in the locker room.”

It will be a three-year $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and Cover 2 On the Clock’s Rob Demovsky reports the first-year cash amount in $7 million.

The deal is not backloaded, Douglas gets $7 million in Year 1, per source. https://t.co/6GOmhmgBds — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 19, 2022

Douglas has made a Cinderella story for himself. The Packers signed him from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October, and he made an impact shortly after.

Douglas finished tied for first in the NFL with five interceptions, two of those were pick sixes.

This offseason GM Brian Gutekunst said multiple times, he would love to keep both free agents, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, who made an impact in the Packers defense in 2021. Well, he did just that. Those two guys will remain in green and gold.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers are also re-signing tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His deal will also include $1.75 million in incentives.

The one-year deal #Packers TE Robert Tonyan received is worth $3.7M and includes $1.75M in incentives, according to a source. The #Packers had to pay because at least three other teams were interested in signing him despite coming off a torn ACL. Says what people think of him. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 21, 2022

“We are excited to come to an agreement that brings Robert back to Green Bay,” said Gutekunst. “Through his approach and dedication he developed into an important part of our offense and we are confident he will come back stronger from his injury because of the person he is and how hard he works.”

Tonyan is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered on Oct. 29, 2021 in Arizona. It is likely he can return to action in the middle of the 2022 season.

In 2020, Tonyan started to earn the trust of Aaron Rodgers in his breakout season. Their connection could potentially come into play more later, now that Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.