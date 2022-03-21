Advertisement

Prom for special needs kids returns for a second year

Dancing Under the Stars II
Dancing Under the Stars II(Anna Lange)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids with disabilities got a chance to walk on the red carpet thanks to a Baraboo prom.

The Baraboo Elks Lodge hosted its second special needs prom, “Dancing Under the Stars II,” on Friday.

The event was held at the Baraboo Civic Center Gym where participants enjoyed a special dinner followed by dancing. Afterwards, each guest was announced as a prom king and queen.

The planning committee for the event plans on continuing the event on a biannual basis due to the event’s mass success.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin falls 54-49 against Iowa State in second round of NCAA Tournament
Wilderness Resort
Wilderness Resort renovating, adding to multiple facilities this year
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims
Beer
Traveling beer gardens return to Milwaukee parks