Prom for special needs kids returns for a second year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids with disabilities got a chance to walk on the red carpet thanks to a Baraboo prom.

The Baraboo Elks Lodge hosted its second special needs prom, “Dancing Under the Stars II,” on Friday.

The event was held at the Baraboo Civic Center Gym where participants enjoyed a special dinner followed by dancing. Afterwards, each guest was announced as a prom king and queen.

The planning committee for the event plans on continuing the event on a biannual basis due to the event’s mass success.

