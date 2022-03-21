SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison updates COVID-19 visitor policy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison announced updates Monday to its COVID-19 visitor policy.

The hospital continues to require the wearing of masks while inside the facility, it wrote in a Facebook post. Visitors must also pass a COVID-19 screening.

Those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, tested positive themselves in the past 10 days, or have active symptoms of the virus are not allowed to visit the hospital.

SSM Health stated that visitors must remain the same per day and are not allowed to leave the site to re-enter.

The hospital also laid out rules for individual departments.

For those visiting the adult inpatient units and emergency departments, there are two visitors ages 16 and older allowed. These visitors will only be allowed after the department physician and a nursing team clear the patient for visitors.

Three visitors are allowed in the building at once for all end-of-life patients, SSM Health said, if approved by leadership. While there are no age restrictions, at least one adult must be present.

Two support people ages 16+ are allowed per patient for these departments:

Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

Antepartum

Birth Suites (Exception: Doulas are considered part of care team.)

Family Care Suites, including beginning-of-life COVID-19 positive/PUI

Surgery and Invasive Procedural Services

Two visitors or support people ages 16+ are allowed for for:

Outpatient hospital-based services

Pediatrics

NICU

The health system noted it is following guidance from the CDC for health care settings, not for the general public.

