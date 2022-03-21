Tomah man arrested for 6th OWI after exceeding 110mph during brief chase

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase in Monroe County Saturday night.

48-year-old Chad Weaver of Tomah is accused of fleeing police and driving while intoxicated after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase that lasted fewer than four minutes, according to a release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were told that there may be an impaired driver entering Monroe County from La Crosse County and that the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said they were set to recommend charges against the driver after fleeing from them earlier in the night. At 9:55 p.m., a Cashton Police officer saw the reported vehicle, a black SUV, headed north on Highway 27. Weaver then fled the officer in the Village of Melvina, or about five miles north of Cashton on Highway 27, going over 110 miles per hour.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office laid out spike strips in the Village of Leon, about five miles northwest of Melvina, which deflated the tires on the SUV Weaver was driving. Weaver eventually hit a guardrail south of Sparta about two miles north of Leon at Icon Avenue on Highway 27, or just before Interstate 90, where he was arrested. No one was hurt as a result of the crash or chase, which spanned about seven miles of Highway 27 from Melvina until just past Leon.

Weaver is being held in the Monroe County Jail and is being recommended for charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and bail jumping. Weaver was also issued multiple traffic citations.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest were the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Cashton Police Department, Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Fire Department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

