Two dead in one vehicle crash in Albion

ALBION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Albion Road.

Officials say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on Albion Road near Highway 51.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were killed.

The crash involved one vehicle.

This is developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.