Two killed after crashing into a building in the Town of Albion

(WAFF)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Albion Road.

Officials say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on Albion Road near Highway 51.

The driver of a black Chevy lost control of the vehicle and eventually crashed into a nearby building, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The release adds, the two people inside the vehicle were ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials believe speed and alcohol played a role.

Names of those involved are being withheld pending notifications.

