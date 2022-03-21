Two Wisconsin musicians make ‘American Song’ premiere on NBC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin musicians will take the stage Monday night for American Song Contest as 11 acts take the stage to show off original tracks. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host the all-live musical event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The performers and bands will come from all around the country, but Wisconsin is well represented for the series premiere. Based on the long-running “Eurovision Song Contest,” the show will last eight weeks and bring on acts from all 50 states, D.C., and five American territories. There will even be some established stars. In fact, Michael Bolton is set to sing Monday night.

Representing the Dairy State, Jake’O, who hails from Plain, will bring his Nuvo Retro sound to the stage, while the Minnesota band Yam Haus features three Hudson-natives, one of whom still lives there. (bios below provided by NBC)

Jake’O

Jake'O (NBC)

State: Wisconsin

Hometown: Loreto Ridge, WI

Resident: Plain, WI

Jake’O is an American vocalist, guitarist, performer, and entertainer from Plain, Wisconsin. He combines vintage vibes, modern motifs, futuristic flair in every original song by fusing Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues, Pop, and R&B. Jake’O, the originator of the Nuvo-Retro sound —a term he coined to describe his genre and style— combines vintage vibes, modern motifs, and futuristic flair in every original song. He has built a reputation in Wisconsin by using his soulful vibrato voice, reverberating mile-wide guitar tone, electric showmanship, and signature baby blue brand. He is excited to make his family, friends and fans from his home of Wisconsin proud as he takes the national stage.

Yam Haus

Yam Haus (NBC)

State: Minnesota

Hometown: Jacob Felstow (Macomb, MI), Lars Pruitt, Seth William Blum and Zach Beinlich (Hudson, WI)

Resident: Jacob Felstow and Zach Beinlich (St. Paul, MN), Lars Pruitt (Stillwater, MN) and Seth William Blum (Hudson, WI)

Yam Haus invites everyone into the embrace of their neon-hued, dance floor-tailored alternative pop. The Minneapolis quartet and childhood friends fuse together intimate songcraft with stadium-size ambition. Right out of the gate, their 2018 single “West Coast” caught traction and eventually notched north of 1 million streams. In the wake of their full-length debut album “Stargazer,” they shared bills with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Tori Kelly, Adam Lambert, Bishop Briggs, Andy Grammar, AWOLNATION, lovelytheband, JOHNNYSWIM and more. Their single “The Thrill” gathered 948,000 Spotify streams and paved the way for “The Band Is Gonna Make It” EP in 2020. After independently amassing nearly 15 million total views and streams, playing to sold out crowds and building a fervent fanbase, they continue to release new music in 2022 with producer Mark Needham.

