Wet Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Monday brought the warmest air of the year to date. It will come to a quick end as big changes move in for the rest of the week. Rain chances will be on the increase tonight as temperatures only fall into the middle 40s. Periods of rain likely Tuesday along with gusty winds. Highs only climb a few degrees into the upper 40s. Rain continues Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s.

A cold front approaches Wednesday which will keep even more rain chances around Highs will be into the middle 40s. That cold front moves through by Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Rain may mix with snow by that point with a better chance of snow by Thursday. Little if any accumulation expected, but temperatures will be cold and into the 30s for highs.

We get a break from the wet weather during the day Friday. A clipper system moves through Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of rain and snow showers. Another break Sunday before yet more rain chances return Monday.

