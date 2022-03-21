Advertisement

Wisconsin PG Hepburn leaves NCAA game with leg injury

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn smiles during the Badgers' 73-65 win over Nebraska.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn smiles during the Badgers' 73-65 win over Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn departed Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State in the first half with leg injury. Hepburn went down after contesting Tyrese Hunter’s layup with 4:37 left. Hepburn grabbed his left leg as he lay on the ground. He put no pressure on his leg as he was helped off the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

