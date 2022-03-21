Wisconsin PG Hepburn leaves NCAA game with leg injury

(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn departed Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State in the first half with leg injury. Hepburn went down after contesting Tyrese Hunter’s layup with 4:37 left. Hepburn grabbed his left leg as he lay on the ground. He put no pressure on his leg as he was helped off the court.

