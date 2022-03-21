Woman dies in Dodge Co. crash

TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. (WMTV) - An 87-year-old woman died Sunday evening after a crash in the Township of Chester, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was heading east on Co. Hwy. C around 6:34 p.m. As she approached Co. Hwy. I, her 2008 Mercury went off the road along a lefthand curve and went into the ditch where it struck multiple trees.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was released for the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.