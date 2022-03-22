Advertisement

Beloit’s Gateway Brewing Company plans 4-acre expansion

(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials approved a Beloit brewing company’s plan Monday to purchase land to create a barrel aging structure.

Gateway Brewing Company plans to buy a 4-acre city property, located at 1801 Gateway Boulevard, to create the structure that could also be used as an event space with a tap room.

The Beloit City Council approved the purchase during its regular meeting on Monday.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the brewing company, located at 1895 Gateway Boulevard in the Gateway Business Park, has already made an impact to the area.

“G5 Brewing Company has been a significant addition to the diverse offerings in the Gateway Business Park,” Curtis Luther said. “The City of Beloit will benefit from this quality development and increased property values over time.”

The land is being sold for $40,000 in total and the sale is expected to close on May 31. Development is planned to start this fall.

