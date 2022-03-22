Advertisement

Beverley, Hill fined for roles in Wolves-Bucks dust-up

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) argues with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley...
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) argues with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. Hill and Beverley were ejected from the game.(Stacy Bengs | AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a weekend matchup between the teams.

The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota’s 138-119 victory on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince and the Bucks’ Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position.

The NBA found that Beverley escalated the altercation by shoving Ibaka from behind. The league said Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley.

