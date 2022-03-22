Advertisement

Community hub to be developed at former Verona elementary school site

New community hub will extend Verona’s downtown with enhanced public spaces, boutique retail...
New community hub will extend Verona's downtown with enhanced public spaces, boutique retail options, mixed-income housing, and more
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The former site of a Verona elementary school is set to be transformed into a community hub, developers announced Monday.

The Alexander Company and Steve Brown Apartments explained that the pair has a public, private partnership with the City of Verona and has started construction on the former site of the Sugar Creek Elementary School on Verona Avenue.

The groups want to create a multi-generational, pedestrian friendly community that draws people in with a mix of parks and cultural facilities. They also stated that it will include a “city scene” vibes with street-facing shops, as well as multi-family, mixed income housing.

Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said the project would allow more people who work in Verona to have the chance to live there.

“Furthermore, the project will feature a fantastic two-acre-plus park, which will serve as an excellent community gathering space for all Verona residents,” Diaz said.

The Alexander Group will create a 100-unit community called “Schoolhouse Yards,” which is a nod to the old elementary school, and feature both one and two-bedroom apartments for families earning 50-60% of the area medium income. It is expected to cost $23.3 million and be complete by the second quarter of 2023.

Steve Brown Apartments will create market rate housing, as well as a mixed-use building that can serve as a neighborhood retail space.

There is also plans for a public park and plaza fronting Verona Avenue.

