Community hub to be developed at former Verona elementary school site

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The former site of a Verona elementary school is set to be transformed into a community hub, developers announced Monday.

The Alexander Company and Steve Brown Apartments explained that the pair has a public, private partnership with the City of Verona and has started construction on the former site of the Sugar Creek Elementary School on Verona Avenue.

The groups want to create a multi-generational, pedestrian friendly community that draws people in with a mix of parks and cultural facilities. They also stated that it will include a “city scene” vibes with street-facing shops, as well as multi-family, mixed income housing.

Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said the project would allow more people who work in Verona to have the chance to live there.

“Furthermore, the project will feature a fantastic two-acre-plus park, which will serve as an excellent community gathering space for all Verona residents,” Diaz said.

The Alexander Group will create a 100-unit community called “Schoolhouse Yards,” which is a nod to the old elementary school, and feature both one and two-bedroom apartments for families earning 50-60% of the area medium income. It is expected to cost $23.3 million and be complete by the second quarter of 2023.

Steve Brown Apartments will create market rate housing, as well as a mixed-use building that can serve as a neighborhood retail space.

There is also plans for a public park and plaza fronting Verona Avenue.

