COVID-19 case counts back at 7-month lows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The decline in COVID-19 case counts that prompted local health officials to announce the closure of their largest testing and vaccination site Tuesday continued stateside with the Dept. of Health Services reporting the lowest seven-day average for new cases since July of last year.

Monday saw only the second rise in the rolling-average, which health officials use more than day-to-day counts to track trends, in the past two months. However, cases resumed their fall Tuesday, erasing the previous days increase and a little bit more. With 324 new confirmed cases reported in the latest update, the average now stands at 331 cases per day over the past week, DHS figures show.

The latest tally pushes to 1,389,879 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In the first three weeks of March, DHS has recorded 7,855 cases, which is thousands of cases fewer than the average daily count just two months ago.

In Dane Co., where the new case average has also hit its lowest point (56/day) since last summer, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. revealed Tuesday that it will close both the testing site and vaccination clinic the Alliant Energy Center a week from Sunday.

Eight people per day died on average over the past week, according to DHS statistics. That drops the rolling-average, which by nature of its lower numbers has less volatility than case counts, by one and left it at the lower end of the range where it has stood for the entire month. In all, state officials have recorded 12,561 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

