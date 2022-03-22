Advertisement

Dane Co. barn considered total loss after fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County barn is considered to be a total loss after it was engulfed in a fire Monday evening, authorities report.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other agencies responded around 6:10 p.m. to the 6700 block of Purcell Road in the Town of Montrose for a barn fire.

No animals were injured in the fire, deputies noted.

Deputies are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but stated it did not appear to be suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said the damage to the two-story, 12x20 barn is estimated to be at $30,000.

Fire departments from Belleville, Fitchburg, Monticello, New Glarus, Oregon and Verona all responded to the incident.

