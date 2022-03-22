Advertisement

Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings

Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word...
Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules.(tcw-kfvs12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.

Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.

The board’s executive committee will consider Wegleitner’s proposal at a meeting Thursday, although newly elected supervisors would have the final say following the April 5 election.

Her proposal has already drawn criticism from at least one fellow supervisor. Jeff Weigand said he was “amazed” by the proposal and urged his supporters to stand with him. In a statement Monday night, he urged supporters to email the board to oppose removing the Pledge from meetings.

Wegleitner said she looked into which area governmental bodies recite the pledge at the start of meetings and found an inconsistency to whether it was done. Municipalities that don’t have the pledge on their agendas include Madison and Waunakee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe is hosting a weekly Ukrainian dinner to raise money for refugees.
Madison bookstore hosts Ukrainian dinners to support refugees
There are no reports of injuries.
Semi-truck fire shuts down right lanes on I-39 SB near Beloit
Highs will be in the 40s over the next several days. Rain will be likely today and tomorrow.
Rainy and Cooler Today