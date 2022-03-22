Advertisement

Design for a Difference now accepting nominations for 2022 makeover

Nominations are due by April 30
The makeover project brings more than 200 area businesses and individuals together to create a special place.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Design for a Difference brings together more than 200 area businesses and individuals to create a great space for a special place.

Angela Skalitzky, director of Design for a Difference Madison, and Gary Kallas, the executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, joined Leigh Mills to discuss the most recent makeover recipient and its impact on those who use the center.

To nominate your favorite non-profit organization that you feel needs a Design for a Difference interior makeover from FLOOR360 in 2022, visit Design for a Difference’s website to access the nomination form.

