In-person early voting begins for spring election

Most races are lower profile races between circuit judges, a county supervisor and school board members
Spring election in-person absentee voting began on Tuesday and runs through Saturday, April 2.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring election in-person absentee voting began on Tuesday and runs through Saturday, April 2.

Registered voters only need to bring a valid Wisconsin ID.

If you’ve recently moved or have not yet registered, you need to bring a valid Wisconsin ID and proof of residency (i.e.. a phone or water utility bill).

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said there are two big changes this spring:

  1. Ballot drop-off boxes are no longer an option.
  2. A resident can only drop-off one absentee ballot, they cannot submit their spouse’s.

Voting via mail absentee ballot requires the voter and a witness sign the mail-in absentee ballot.

Mail-in ballots need to be delivered to the clerk’s office by election day on Tuesday, April 5. Poll workers recommend mailing them in as soon as possible.

