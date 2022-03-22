Advertisement

Johnny Davis named finalist, Naismith Player of the Year

Fans can vote starting today through next Tuesday.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger men’s basketball player Johnny Davis has been name one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year. The sophomore guard is joined on the list by Ochai Agbaji from Kansas, Keegan Murray from Iowa and Oscar Tshiebwe from Kentucky.

Davis in his second season at Wisconsin led the team in scoring with an average of 19.7 points per game, as well as led in rebounds with 8.2 per game. Davis was also named the Big Ten Conference’s Player of the Year.

Fans are able to vote starting today until next Tuesday, March 29. The fan vote will count for five percent of the overall vote. The men’s ceremony to award the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will take place Sunday, April 3 during the Final Four in New Orleans.

