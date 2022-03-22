Madison bookstore hosts Ukrainian dinners to support refugees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night is Ukrainian Dinner Night at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe. The bookstore on Regent Street is serving traditional Ukrainian food each week to help feed refugees.

On Tuesday, March 22, Leopold’s will be offering Ukrainian holubsti which is a stuffed cabbage roll that includes pork or veal, rice, and tomato sauce served with a garlic beet salad.

Another dish is matzo ball soup with chicken, celery, carrots, and egg noodles. There are also vegetarian options available for those interested.

The meals are packaged for take-out but can also be eaten in house.

All net proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, who are currently helping feed Ukrainian refugees either displaced in Western Ukraine or in Poland.

Starting March 15th, Leopold's will be serving stuffed cabbage rolls and matzo ball soup on Tuesday, with 100% of net... Posted by Leopold's Books Bar Caffè on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The first Tuesday Night Ukrainian dinner was on March 15. Owner Sam Brown says it was well-received.

In the book section at Leopold’s, customers can also browse books either about Ukraine or written by Ukrainian authors.

To learn more about the Ukrainian Dinners or view more events happening at Leopold’s, click HERE.

In one of my favorite places in Madison this morning! 📚 Leopold's Books Bar Caffè is hosting a Ukrainian dinner tonight... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.