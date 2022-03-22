Advertisement

Madison homeowners interested in solar array installation encouraged to join program

Arch Electric employees and brother Kris and Tyler Russell work on installing solar electric...
Arch Electric employees and brother Kris and Tyler Russell work on installing solar electric panels Friday, November 4, 2016 at house in Shorewood, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM(Mark Hoffman | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is seeking residents who are interested in installing solar-electric systems on their homes.

The City and RENEW Madison announced Tuesday that they are launching the 2022 MadiSUN residential solar group buy program. The initiative offers homeowners access to solar contractors and educational services, explained Madison Sustainability Program Coordinator Stacie Reece.

“The MadiSUN program helps make it easy for residents to select an installer and get a cost-effective and high-quality solar system for their home,” Reece said. “Each additional rooftop installation gets us closer to our goal of 100% renewable energy for the City.”

Two local firms, Arch Solar and Full Spectrum Solar, will design and install solar arrays for homeowners who participate in the program. Organizers expect it to be a record-setting year for solar panel installations across the state as federal tax credits wind down and utility rates increase.

The MadiSUN program also offers homeowners with multiple options for financing. Those interested in receiving a free assessment can fill out a form online.

