Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in a wreck in the Town of Albion.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Officer released the name of the two people killed Sunday night when they were thrown from their vehicle after it crashed into a building.

According to the medical examiner, Melody Johnson and Amy Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene after authorities responded to reports of the crash around 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation confirmed they both died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Melody Johnson, 49, lived in Janesville, while Amy Johnson, 45, resided in Edgerton, the medical examiner reported.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously reported that the crash happened on Albion Road, near Highway 51. Investigators determined the driver lost control of their Chevrolet and it struck a building, ejecting them. The sheriff’s office did not indicate which woman was behind the wheel at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said earlier that authorities believe speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

