PHMDC closing Alliant Energy Center vaccination and testing clinics

Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site.
Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site.(Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. officials will close both the COVID-19 testing center and vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center in less than two weeks, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. announced Tuesday, assuring the county’s residents that there are still plenty of options for getting either done.

The Alliant Energy Center clinics will close on Sunday, April 3. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich cited the decreased demand for tests and vaccinations as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all waned in the wake of Omicron surge at the beginning of the year. People still wanting to know if they are infected or needing to protect themselves from COVID-19 can still go to PHMDC clinics at:

  • South Clinic: 2230 S. Park St.
  • E. Washington Clinic: 2705 E. Washington Ave.

“We have built a testing network throughout Dane County by training pharmacy partners to administer tests at their locations. We now have a team of 39 trusted testing partners in addition to national testing partners. We encourage folks to use one of those options if they need a test,” PHMDC testing director Ken Van Horn said.

Despite closing its biggest facility, PHMDC will continue with its mobile vaccination clinics, which offer initial doses and booster shots for free. Sites are listed below.

More than 450,000 tests have been performed and over 110,000 vaccinations given since the first testing center opened in May 2020, just months after the coronavirus pandemic reached Dane Co. and Wisconsin. PHMDC thanked everyone who helped support the clinic including the Alliant Energy Center staff, the Dept. of Health Services, the Wisconsin National Guard, FEMA, Accelerated Clinical Laboratories, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, and other city and county departments.

“It has been an honor to see this incredible team effort unfold and I want to thank each one of our partners at the county, state, and federal level. Their efforts over the past two years helped provide life-saving services to our community,” Heinrich said.

  • DeForest Public Library
    • 203 Library Street, DeForest
    • Wednesdays, 12:30pm-5:00pm
  • Sun Prairie Public Library
    • 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie
    • Fridays, 3pm-5:30pm
  • Madison Public Library (Lakeview)
    • 2845 N. Sherman Ave, Madison
    • Thursdays, 12pm-2:30pm
  • Madison Public Library (Goodman South Madison)
    • 2222 S. Park Street, Madison
    • Wednesdays, 12:30pm-3:30pm

