Portage Police Dept. mourns sudden loss of K-9 Ares

Portage Police K-9 Ares died suddenly on March 22, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Dept. lost one of its active-duty K-9′s early Tuesday morning. Ares worked alongside officers for the past seven years and is credited with countless drug-related arrests and other captures, the police department wrote in a post, saying he “was a loyal servant, focused, and determined to please.”

“With enthusiasm, Ares truly enjoyed patrolling the streets of Portage and assisting other agencies to fulfill our agency’s mission statement all the while putting smiles on the faces of many children who adored him,” the post continued.

His bond with children also helped make Ares a popular fixture at community events, according to the police department, adding that the community has always been a major supporter of their K-9 program.

he will be missed by that community and the entire department, but most especially his handler, Sgt. Ben Neumann and his family.

The police department’s post explained Ares suffered a sudden medical condition before passing away at 4:44 a.m. and thanked VCA Veterinary Emergency Service & Specialty Center, in Middleton, for their care in this recent emergency. The department also credited Dr. Cooper and the Portage Veterinary Clinic for their care during Ares’ service.

A memorial service for Ares will be announced at a later date.

