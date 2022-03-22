Rainy and Cooler Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful day yesterday, with highs in the 70s, cooler and rainy conditions are expected today. Low pressure is moving northeastward through the mid-Mississippi Valley. Over the next 36 hours this low will pass by just to the south of here. Out ahead of the low, a surge of moisture will make its way into Wisconsin during the morning hours. Periods of rain will then be seen today, tonight and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 40s over the next several days. Rain will be likely today and tomorrow. (wmtv)

High temperatures today will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s—still above average but much cooler than yesterday. As the low heads out on Thursday and cooler air fills in in its wake, a few rain or snow showers will be possible. Lots of sunshine returns for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 48. Wind: SE 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 42. Wind: E 15.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 48.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. High: 41.

