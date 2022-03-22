Semi-truck fire shuts down right lanes on I-39 SB near Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lanes on I-39 SB is closed Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire at Hart Rd.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the fire started around 3:45 a.m. under the Hart Rd. bridge.

There are no reports of injuries and State Patrol believe the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved.

Lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.

It’s not clear how the semi-truck started on fire.

This is developing story.

