Semi-truck fire shuts down right lanes on I-39 SB near Beloit
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lanes on I-39 SB is closed Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire at Hart Rd.
Wisconsin State Patrol says the fire started around 3:45 a.m. under the Hart Rd. bridge.
There are no reports of injuries and State Patrol believe the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved.
Lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.
It’s not clear how the semi-truck started on fire.
This is developing story.
