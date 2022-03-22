Advertisement

Semi-truck fire shuts down right lanes on I-39 SB near Beloit

Lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.
Lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lanes on I-39 SB is closed Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire at Hart Rd.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the fire started around 3:45 a.m. under the Hart Rd. bridge.

There are no reports of injuries and State Patrol believe the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved.

Lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.

It’s not clear how the semi-truck started on fire.

This is developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Madison tourism leaders come into 2022 trying to attract a new type of traveler
Madison tourism leaders come into 2022 trying to attract a new type of traveler
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
Dane Co. barn considered total loss after fire