Trial set for man accused in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A trial is set for a 55-year-old man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Tuesday.

Jury selection will start Jan. 17, 2023 and the trial will begin on Jan. 18, 2023 for David Kahl, who is accused in the homicide of student Brittany Zimmermann. The trial is scheduled to last through Feb. 10, 2023.

Kahl did not appear in a Dane County court on Feb. 24 as a pre-trial conference was held for him. As both sides discussed trial dates, four weeks was requested.

He is accused of one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory minimum life sentence in prison if convicted.

In the criminal complaint, detectives say Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes.

The complaint states that as Kahl walked down Wilson Street, Bedford, and finally Doty Street, asking people for $40. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

Kahl pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 in the death of Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.

