Waunakee Police search for missing 23-year-old resident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen shortly after noon Tuesday.

Officers described Jesse Aerheart is standing 5′9″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds and having brown eyes and blonde hair.

Aerheart was last seen wearing blue pants, a t-shirt and blue winter coat with a hood.

Police say Aerheart is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression, as well as that she made comments to her spouse of potential self-harm before leaving.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Waunakee Police Department at (608) 849-4523 or the Dane County Communication Center at (608) 266-4948.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

