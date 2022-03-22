Wet Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wet weather has moved in and it is sticking around for much of the remainder of the week. Look for periods of rain and fog tonight as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Periods of rain continue Wednesday as low pressure passes to our south. Highs only climb a few degrees into the upper 40s. Colder air filters in Wednesday night with temperatures into the lower 30s only to stay in the 30s Thursday. This will allow the rain to mix with and eventually change over to a period of snow before ending Thursday afternoon. Little if any accumulation expected. Rain totals through the event could be in the 1-2 inch range.

A break in the wet weather during the day Friday. However, a clipper system moves through Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of rain and snow showers. More clouds than sun Sunday and Monday. Another disturbance moves in early next week with more active weather. Temperatures are trending colder and well below normal during this period.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.