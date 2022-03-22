Advertisement

Wet Weather Ahead

Cooler Temmps
Colder
Colder(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wet weather has moved in and it is sticking around for much of the remainder of the week. Look for periods of rain and fog tonight as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Periods of rain continue Wednesday as low pressure passes to our south. Highs only climb a few degrees into the upper 40s. Colder air filters in Wednesday night with temperatures into the lower 30s only to stay in the 30s Thursday. This will allow the rain to mix with and eventually change over to a period of snow before ending Thursday afternoon. Little if any accumulation expected. Rain totals through the event could be in the 1-2 inch range.

A break in the wet weather during the day Friday. However, a clipper system moves through Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of rain and snow showers. More clouds than sun Sunday and Monday. Another disturbance moves in early next week with more active weather. Temperatures are trending colder and well below normal during this period.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Day
After a dry Friday, a wintry mix/rain takes hold overnight into Saturday. Spotty showers give...
Strong/Possible Severe Storms Late Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY - Severe thunderstorms possible
Cooler Temperatures Today
Highs will reach the 40s each of the next three days
Mild Temperatures for the Beginning of March