Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

The school district initially placed the officer on paid leave. He later resigned from his part-time security job. (KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin father is demanding that prosecutors charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter’s neck similar to how Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd.

Surveillance video appears to show off-duty Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow press his knee into Jerrel Perez’s daughter’s neck for about 25 seconds while he was breaking up a fight at her middle school on March 4.

Perez has threatened to sue and has demanded prosecutors charge Guetschow, posting photos on Facebook of Guetschow on top of his daughter next to a photo of Chauvin restraining Floyd.

In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an off-duty police officer escorts a 12-year-old student out of a school cafeteria following a lunchtime fight, in Kenosha, Wis., on March 4, 2022. Earlier in the video, the officer, who was working as a security guard, is shown intervening in the fight and putting his knee on the girl’s neck to restrain her.(Source: Kenosha Unified School District via AP)

Wisconsin law discourages chokeholds but doesn’t provide any penalties and several legal experts say Guetschow’s use of force appears reasonable.

