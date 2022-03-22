Advertisement

Za’Darius Smith joins Vikings

former Packer joins former GB coaches
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit...
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Chris Roth
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Za’Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North. The former Packers pass rusher joins the Vikings on Tuesday, one day after visiting Minnesota. The deal first reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Packers released Smith in a cost-cutting move earlier this month. He had agreed to a deal with the Ravens last week, but backed out before signing. That deal would have paid him $35 million according to reports, with incentives that could have earned him $50 million. But he will receive more money up front with the Vikings, and he will be reunited with his former coaches in Green Bay. Mike Pettine and Mike Smith, Za’Darius’ defensive coordinator and position coach in Green Bay, are both on the Vikings’ staff.

Smith played 3 seasons in Green Bay after signing as a free agent in 2019. He was at his best in 2019 and 2020, totaling 26 sacks and 74 quarterback hits. He only played in 2 games in 2021, the opener and playoff loss, due to back surgery.

