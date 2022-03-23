Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee infant

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee baby who has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Website, Anthony Crudup, Jr. is three-months-old, is 2′2″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a two-piece light blue with white design track suit.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Vonaisha Washington. The 15-year-old Black female is described as standing 5′2″ and weighs 120 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green shorts, a pink shirt, and an olive jacket with a red bonnet.

Authorities did not have a description of a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Dept.

AMBER Alert issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., 3 months, Black, Male, 2 ft 2 inches, 12 lbs., with Brown eyes, Black... Posted by Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Missing Persons on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

According to NBC-affiliate WTMJ, in Milwaukee, Anthony was last seen around 12:30 a.m. He has no relationship with Washington, who may be traveling on foot.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.