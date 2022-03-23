Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee infant

An Amber Alert has been issued for Anthony Crudup (left). Police are looking for Vonaisha...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Anthony Crudup (left). Police are looking for Vonaisha Washington.(WiDOJ)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee baby who has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Website, Anthony Crudup, Jr. is three-months-old, is 2′2″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a two-piece light blue with white design track suit.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Vonaisha Washington. The 15-year-old Black female is described as standing 5′2″ and weighs 120 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing green shorts, a pink shirt, and an olive jacket with a red bonnet.

Authorities did not have a description of a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Dept.

AMBER Alert issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., 3 months, Black, Male, 2 ft 2 inches, 12 lbs., with Brown eyes, Black...

Posted by Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Missing Persons on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

According to NBC-affiliate WTMJ, in Milwaukee, Anthony was last seen around 12:30 a.m. He has no relationship with Washington, who may be traveling on foot.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Active weather will continue over the next few days. Sunny and cooler conditions are expected...
Scattered Showers Continue
Make Music Madison is looking for performers and venues to sign up for this year's summer...
Venues, performers needed for this year’s Make Music Madison festival
Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls