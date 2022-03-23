Advertisement

Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(Rick Bowmer | AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 17 rebounds in his return to action and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday due to a sore right knee.

Milwaukee played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton because of a sore left wrist.

Jrue Holiday had 27 points. Brook Lopez made his first start for Milwaukee since the season opener. The 7-footer had come off the bench for the Bucks’ last three games after missing 67 due to a back injury.

