Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 17 rebounds in his return to action and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday due to a sore right knee.

Milwaukee played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton because of a sore left wrist.

Jrue Holiday had 27 points. Brook Lopez made his first start for Milwaukee since the season opener. The 7-footer had come off the bench for the Bucks’ last three games after missing 67 due to a back injury.

