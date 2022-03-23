Cambridge firefighter takes final ride in procession through town

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Second Assistant Chief Randy North on Facebook on Saturday.

The Cambridge community celebrated North with one final drive through town. He was transported from the medical examiner to the funeral home, going on a route around the fire department and through downtown Cambridge.

North served the department for 24 years, joining in 1998. Firefighters say he was an irreplaceable part of the firefighter family.

“I have a million moments and friendship stories with him,” said retired First Assistant Chief Tim Scott.

But he was more than a firefighter to the Cambridge area. North worked many years in the School District of Cambridge and was always willing to help anyone.

“Community was his family; that was his source of comfort and closeness,” said Scott. “We’re a small town, I think our entire district is about 6,800 people. I wouldn’t be surprised if 600 of them knew Randy North.”

The CFD says North died at the age of 51 and is survived by his two brothers, mother, and step-father.

Because North is a second assistant chief, his death is listed as an active duty death. The department says he was not on a call, and North’s death is under investigation.

