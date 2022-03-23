Advertisement

Cambridge firefighter takes final ride in procession through town

The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Second Assistant Chief Randy North on Facebook on Saturday.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Second Assistant Chief Randy North on Facebook on Saturday.

The Cambridge community celebrated North with one final drive through town. He was transported from the medical examiner to the funeral home, going on a route around the fire department and through downtown Cambridge.

North served the department for 24 years, joining in 1998. Firefighters say he was an irreplaceable part of the firefighter family.

“I have a million moments and friendship stories with him,” said retired First Assistant Chief Tim Scott.

But he was more than a firefighter to the Cambridge area. North worked many years in the School District of Cambridge and was always willing to help anyone.

“Community was his family; that was his source of comfort and closeness,” said Scott. “We’re a small town, I think our entire district is about 6,800 people. I wouldn’t be surprised if 600 of them knew Randy North.”

The CFD says North died at the age of 51 and is survived by his two brothers, mother, and step-father.

Because North is a second assistant chief, his death is listed as an active duty death. The department says he was not on a call, and North’s death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls
The dogs and cats that were flown into Peru, IL earlier today from an overcrowded shelter in...
Dane County Humane Society helps rescue pets from overcrowded Texas shelter
Gov. Evers signs bill to invest in state dairy exports