Columbus woman accused of having heroin that caused overdose of 13-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia County woman is accused of having heroin in her home that caused the overdose of a 13-year-old girl Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated that its dispatch center received a call around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a girl who was not breathing on Sydo Road in the Town of Columbus.

Prior to EMS crews arriving, officials say Narcan was administered to the child by another person at the residence. The girl was alert and talking after EMS arrived, the department continued.

Deputies discovered that two girls, ages 12 and 13, saw an adult in the home use a drug earlier in the day, which was later determined to be heroin.

The girls found the drug and used it, which caused the overdose of the young teen.

A Columbus woman was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail. She is accused of neglecting a child, recklessly endangering safety and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also booked on a felony bail jumping charge and a county warrant.

Lifestar EMS, Columbia Co. deputies and Columbus Police Department all responded to the scene.

