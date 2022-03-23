COVID-19 case activity continues to drop in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In another sign of the state’s recovery from COVID-19, Wisconsin dropped down a level in terms of its case burden.

Wisconsin health officials reported Wednesday that the state case burden dropped to 93.4 per 100,000 people, putting it at moderately high levels of COVID-19. According to the Department of Health Services, having a moderately high case burden means the COVID-19 case rate is between 50 and 100.

Fourteen Wisconsin counties show medium levels of COVID-19 activity, which is one more than last week. Grant County among this group, showing one of the lowest case burdens (68.6 per 100,000) in southern Wisconsin.

The other 58 counties statewide, which includes Dane, Sauk and Rock counties in the south-central region, show high levels of the virus.

To compare to peak COVID-19 activity levels from early to mid-January, the state reported critically high levels of COVID-19 and had a case burden of over 4,198 per 100,000. Every single county in Wisconsin at that time was reporting critically high levels of the virus.

Wisconsin COVID-19 case activity, updated March 23, 2022. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

The new case activity rates Wednesday also comes with an update to DHS’ COVID-19 hospitalizations data. The seven-day rolling average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state are both declining, sitting at 241 and 43 respectively.

Around 87.4% of hospital beds in Wisconsin are full and 84.3% of hospital ICUs are in use.

State health officials report 395 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the overall total in Wisconsin to 1,390,256.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is leveling out and dropped to 326 Wednesday. At the state’s current pace, it will take nearly a month before it surpasses the 1.4 million-mark for total cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

DHS adds that 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 30 days. There have been 12,622 deaths from the virus or related to it, in all. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 deaths remains unchanged from the day before at eight.

